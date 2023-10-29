The Google search engine is the most used in the world, with a huge difference. Its ratio exceeds 90%. But is it the most used because it is the best, or because Google pays an immense amount of money to make the search engine the one that appears by default on all sites?

In recent weeks, an important antitrust trial is taking place in the United States against Google, and data that Google has wanted to hide for a long time is coming to light.

Prabhakar Raghavan, senior vice president of Google and chief executive officer of the search engine, has revealed in the trial that Google spent $26.3 billion in 2021 to place the Google search engine by default in the main browsers and mobile phones.

Google and the difficulty of justifying payments to Apple, Samsung and Mozilla

18 billion a year they go directly to Apple’s coffersfor placing the search engine first in Safari, and in the search functions of the iPhone and iPad.

Prabhakar Raghavan also confessed at the trial that These expenses have tripled since 2014. Google has to pay more and more money every year.

Among Google’s “clients”, in addition to Apple, which takes the lion’s share, are Samsung and Mozilla, which also places the Google search engine by default in your browser, despite being Chrome’s great rival.

Why does Google pay so much money so that the Google search engine always appears by default in the main browsers and devices? If it’s supposedly the best, you shouldn’t need it. But it is proven that people use the default browser that appears on their devicesand will continue to use it as long as it complies. They don’t bother to change it.

Prabhakar Raghavan argues in court that Google invests a lot of money in search engine innovations, and needs people to use it so “they don’t forget about it.”

Is it worth paying so much money to be everywhere? Of course. Searches bring in money from advertising. Google earned 146.4 billion from advertising associated with the search engine, web pages and YouTube in 2021and according to The New York Times, the figure has risen to 165 billion in 2022.

Paying 26.3 billion a year for the Google search engine to be everywhere is a figure that the competition cannot even dream of. Even for Microsoft it would be difficult to justify. It is one of the arguments that the prosecutor in the case handles in the antitrust trial. Google and Apple are crossing their fingers that the ruling is not accusatory.