Google has accelerated the release of updates for Android Auto, and if a few days ago we told you about the availability of Android Auto 10.7, just three days later we have a new beta version.

Google has just released Android Auto 10.8 for beta testers, a preliminary version that apparently does not include any notable functionality, simply correcting various errors and bugs.

As you well know, Google never issues an update note, so it has to be the user community itself, investigating during these first hours of availability of the version, that can make it a little clearer exactly what has been included .

As the availability of Android Auto 10.8 It only takes a few hours, at the moment it is unknown what it includes, but it is quite predictable that they are only security fixes.

If you are part of the beta program, Android Auto 10.8 should already be available, but if you are not part, you can always take a risk and download the APK of this beta version from third-party stores.

In this case, if you download an APK file, it is quite likely that you will have to enable installation from third-party sources on your Android device.

News to come to Android Auto

It is worth remembering that Android Auto is currently experimenting with a disconnect button in the notification center that could reach the stable version in the next few hours.

Thanks to this new button, users can stop the wireless connection more efficiently.

Also in recent days we know that Android Auto will soon allow you to take advantage of a new wallpaper option that allows drivers to use the same background in the car as on their mobile devices.