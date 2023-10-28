Artificial intelligence (AI) continues to lead important business movements, accompanied by juicy investments of more than nine figures. If 2023 started with Microsoft’s decision to inject a “multi-million dollar” sum into OpenAI, now the year is entering its final stretch with another significant announcement, both for its amount and for the strategic reading it leaves: Google has decided to inject 2,000 million dollars in Anthropic, a direct competitor of the creators of the popular ChatGPT. Its support would be added to that of Amazon, which barely a month ago announced its intention to support it with up to $4 billion.

The figures are resounding. The prize, too.

What happened? That Google has decided to invest $2 billion in Anthropic, a company that competes with OpenAI. The news has been reported by The Wall Street Journal and has been confirmed over the last few hours by other media, such as Bloomberg, the Reuters agency or the CNBC network, although the latter two recognize that the Mountain View company has not yet been announced. pronounced.

The large amount will not be paid in one go. The multinational’s plans would involve advancing an initial sum of 500 million dollars and adding 1.5 billion more during a period that has not yet been specified.

Are they the first? No. And that is one of the reasons the decision is so interesting. Although the amount contributed by Google to Anthropic is high, it comes after another large technology multinational, Amazon, shared its plans to invest up to $4 billion in the same startup.

According to Reuters in September, the agreement contemplated an initial injection of 1,250 million that would be complemented by 2,750 million contributed by the online commerce giant. The pact also included other commitments, such as that the startup would rely mainly on Amazon’s cloud services.

Because it is important? First, for the important support it represents for Anthropic. Second, and no less important, because it shows the efforts that Google is willing to deploy to confront ChatGPT, OpenAI’s generative AI, which is in turn firmly supported by Microsoft. The Mountain View company has already responded to the challenge posed by ChatGPT with its own chatbot, Bard. Now he has also decided to shower Anthropic with millions.

The decision of Mountain View managers stands out for its figures, but it is not entirely surprising. In April, Google Cloud already invested $300 million in the startup and also took a 10% stake. As CNBC recalls, that same month Anthropic was among a select group of companies that received an invitation from the White House to discuss the development of responsible artificial intelligence with US Vice President Kamala Harris. Alphabet, Microsoft and OpenAI also attended the summit.

What is Anthropic? A startup dedicated to research and security in the field of AI. The company was co-founded in 2021 by former OpenAI executives and has stood out for the development of Claude 2, a chatbot rival to ChatGPT that is already used by companies like Slack. Its potential has also captured the interest of other firms, beyond Google or Amazon, including, for example, Salesforce or Zoom. At the beginning of the year its valuation was in fact around 4.1 billion.

Its AI has proven to be a serious competitor to ChatGPT, as we told you in June. Claude 2 is capable of summarizing up to 75,000 words, allowing users to input large data sets for synthesis. “We have been there for just over two and a half years and in that time we have raised $1.5 billion, which is a lot. We have been able to do more with less in a radical way. And I think that relatively soon we will be in a position to do more with more,” he wrote. Already in September the CEO of the firm, Diario Amodei, told Techcrunch.

