Those from Mountain View are experimenting with a design change in the Google desktop search engine, a design that may remind you of the competing search engine Bing.

We have been used to accessing the Google search engine on the desktop for many years, receiving a totally minimalist and very clean screen, something that could change forever.

Currently we access the Google search engine on our laptop, and we have the relevant logo, a horizontal search box and then a couple of buttons like “search with Google” and “I’m going to be lucky”, and other small configuration options .

But now, Mountain View is experimenting with the possibility of adding the discover feed that we currently see in the Google search engine on mobile, also to the desktop experience, and you probably won’t like this change as much anymore.

Since 2018, Google added the discover feed to its mobile search engine, which could also reach the desktop version of the search engine and say goodbye permanently to the current clean and minimalist page.

Google is testing bringing the discover feed from the mobile experience directly to the desktop Google search home page, and with this we would see featured news, but also for example stock prices and the weather, among other things.

Google has confirmed that the company is testing bringing the discover feed to the desktop website, but that this is an experiment only being carried out on users in India.

In this way, perhaps one day you wake up, access the Google search engine on your computer, and see that the home page is no longer so clean, being able to see news, stocks and the weather, very similar to what the search engine offers us. Bing.