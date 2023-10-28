On more than one occasion, you have surely taken a screenshot of a YouTube video, or you have directly used the menu option that allows you copy frame.

This is an interesting method, but it is not entirely direct, since you have to later go to the image editor application that you have installed on your operating system to later manage that frame.

Well, Google is about to launch the possibility of directly saving the frame of any YouTube video that you are seeing, an option that will be right next to the current copy frame option.

When you access the YouTube menu, you see that you have the option to “copy frame from video”, but soon you will also have the option to “save frame from video”.

With copy frame from video, then we have to go to our favorite image editor, paste the image and save it.

But with the new option to save video frame, The file explorer will open directly to save the image wherever we want.

It is currently available in preview and you should see the option soon when it is activated, something that could happen in the next few days.

The engineer who discovered this new option points out that he has seen it in Chrome Canary 120, but it is possible that this feature is related to some server-side change that involves YouTube.

This way, you will no longer have any excuse when it comes to saving any frame from your favorite YouTube videos, saving you an additional step.