Google Chrome is one of the most popular and complete browsers on the market. However, one of the drawbacks that often plagued users was the excessive consumption of RAM memory. The good news is that everything seems to indicate that Google has been working hard to address this problem and improve the efficiency of the browser.

In the latest version of Chrome, the company has launched a feature that will surely interest you if you are a frequent user of this application. Now, It is possible to see at a glance how much RAM each tab consumesand the best of all is that this information is displayed in real time.

Knowing how much RAM Chrome tabs consume is now easier than ever

This function is called Memory usage and displays as a floating card when you hover over open tabs. You can see the amount of RAM it is consuming and warns when usage is high, as well as if Memory Saver has frozen the tab in order to save memory.

The even better news is that you don’t need to install anything or enable a specific option. This feature is enabled by default in the most recent version of Chrome, so it is available to all users.

It is an easy and simple way to identify pages that are consuming a lot of resources and may be slowing down the browser., as well as the system in general. This way, if you see that a tab is consuming a lot of memory, you can close it to improve performance.

Google has not only incorporated this new feature, but has also been developing other improvements to optimize Chrome’s performance.

For example, last year’s major update introduced two new features to reduce browser memory consumption by up to 40% and extend battery life.

The new memory usage feature allows you to optimize browser performance by better managing resources. It is a very practical tool that is now available in the latest version of Chrome. We recommend that you install it as soon as possible to take advantage of its benefits.