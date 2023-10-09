Emojis were born with the Internet, but it took them 30 years to reach Gmail. Not within the texts, which were already there, but in response to an email. Google announced today that emoji responses will come to Gmail this October.

It is reactions with emojisas they call it, were leaked a few days ago, but today we found out when we will be able to use them, both from the Gmail app and from the browser. It will be this month of October.

Many times we receive emails whose response is a simple yes or no, an “okay”, or “thank you”. But we have to click Reply, fill out an email, and send it, all manually. That’s over with the new emoji response.

Why send an email when you can send an emoji?

With the Gmail update that will arrive this October, both for mobile phones and PC, now A smile emoji will appear when you open a message you receive.

Just tap it to open the emoji menu. You choose one… and that’s it! It will be sent as your response to the email. You can see it in this video:

It is important to keep in mind that with this system You do not send an email, only the emoji, which the recipient will see under their message.

But be careful: if the person who sent you a message does not use Gmail, then they will receive an email that will contain only the emoji.

Google explains on its blog that it is a reaction system with emoji that is very practical for responding to messages where you just have to say thank you, or choose a food (you can send its emoji), or to congratulate someone who sends you a photo. .

It is undoubtedly a function that is going to be very successful, but something tells us that it is going to cause some problems of understanding, because emojis are not always interpreted the same.

Not to mention that There will be people who will take it badly if you just send them an emoji, instead of replying with a text. They are the typical problems of decades on social networks, so we will have to get used to them.

If you are a fan of emojis or quick responses, there is no longer a long wait. Google has confirmed that emoji reactions will come to Gmail with an update this October.