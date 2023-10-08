Google’s extravagant patent, which could make your vehicle much smarter, and allow all your trips to be as pollution-free as possible.

All vehicle manufacturers have invested aggressively in cleaner engine technologies, while even non-automotive technology companies are also adapting all their factories to make them less polluting.

And now it has been discovered Google patent called “air pollution reactive operations”, which describes a way that a Google system installed in our car would have to not only offer us the least polluting route, but also to carry out a series of actions to clean the air around us.

By what is technology work, the user should provide Google the exact place you are going to go with your vehicle each time you start it.

Once Google knows this information, it can search for air pollution data along the route and destination, and thus offer you, for example, the least polluting route.

Additionally, when it knows the destination, Google can inform you of the air pollution at every moment of the day, in case you want to arrive at another time.

With prevention actions

But if we pass through a polluting area, Google can prepare a series of prevention actions.

For example, this Google system would order your vehicle to close the windows when you are near a place with high levels of pollution very tall. This way the polluting and dirty air would not enter the car.

But if the polluting air is already inside the coachGoogle’s system could turn on internal air purifiers.

In addition, this system could also combine all of the above, and could close the windows, but at the same time, start this system of purifiers.

It is just a patent, but the effort that Google has regarding vehicles and pollution awareness is interesting.