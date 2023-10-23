Online privacy is a key issue today, and IP addresses have become a very common tool for monitoring user activities on the web. All types of sites and online services use these addresses to track user interactions, with the aim of creating unwanted user profiles.

Google, as one of the most powerful technology companies in the world, is expected to take user security as paramount and it seems that there is a novelty that precisely seeks to address these types of problems.

In a new effort to resolve user concerns about online privacy, Google is gearing up to launch a revolutionary feature called “IP Protection” which seeks to improve the privacy of users who use Google Chrome on a daily basis.

This function, in a nutshell, will hide users’ IP addresses through proxy servers, thus giving you an additional layer of security and privacyd, protecting you from cybercriminals, among others.

This is how IP Protection works, the novelty that Google wants to include in Chrome

This novelty routes third-party traffic from specific domains through proxy servers, making users’ IP addresses invisible to those domains.

To better contextualize and understand this topic, imagine that your IP address is like your online fingerprint. Every time you visit a website, that page can track your IP address and, consequently, your online behavior.

This is often used for advertising purposes and to create user profiles. Some may consider it invasive and worrying, since your privacy is at stake. Cookies and other tracking methods can be annoying, but your IP address is a fundamental part of how the Internet works.

With this new feature from Google, Users will be able to enjoy their web browsing without fear of being covertly tracked. It acts as an intermediary that routes your web traffic through proxy servers before reaching the destination website. This means that the destination website does not see your real IP address, but rather the IP address of the proxy server.

A novelty from Google Chrome that is still far from reaching a global level

For now It is known that Google is implementing this function gradually and optionallygiving users full control over their privacy.

In a first phase, called Phase 0, Google will send proxy requests only to its own domains using a proprietary proxy. This is part of the testing phase to ensure everything is working correctly.

Only users who are signed in to Google Chrome and have US-based IP addresses will be able to access these proxy servers at this early stage.

A select group of users will be automatically included in this preliminary test, which will allow Google to monitor behavioral trends and adjust the domain list as necessary. Additionally, to prevent misuse of the feature, Google will require authentication with the proxy and will set rate limitations to prevent DDoS attacks.

In the next stages of implementation, Google plans to further increase privacy through a two-hop proxy system. A second proxy will run through an external CDN, ensuring that no proxy can see both the client’s IP address and the destination, adding another layer of security and privacy to your browsing.

As already mentioned, this novelty is in the development phase and is planned to be tested in Chrome versions between 119 and 225, so it seems that there is still some time left for it to reach everyone and, like all innovations, it may not come to fruition. For now we have to wait.