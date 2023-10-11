The AI ​​will allow the assistant to do things like help people plan a trip or catch up on emails and then ask questions, a company executive told Reuters.

Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet, stated that it plans to add features of generative artificial intelligence from its chatbot (Bard) to a version of a virtual assistant produced by it, with the aim of providing personal assistance with logical and generative capabilities on mobile devices.

“An entire task is accomplished through a few simple questions that you ask your Assistant, which we think is a very powerful concept,” Sissy Hsiao, Google vice president and general manager of Google Assistant and Bard, said in an interview with Reuters.

Google and other technology companies are racing to put some form of generative artificial intelligence into new or existing products. Meta Platforms, Amazon, and Microsoft have intensified their efforts in this field during the current year.

Hsiao added that the new version of Google Assistant will have access to the mobile phone’s camera and microphone, and will allow users to enter images or audio into a large language form to help answer questions.

She explained that the release will not include income-generating features because Google is still in the “learning phase” regarding generative artificial intelligence.

Google said that the new program will be available “soon” on its trusted testing platform, but it did not reveal the release date. The company intends to issue a version for phones running Apple’s Android and iOS systems.