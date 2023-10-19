If you are a regular user of Twitter, now known as Xit could be that very soon you will have to say goodbye not only to the little bird, as happened months ago, but to the entire social network if Elon Musk, its owner, ends up carrying out his plans to close it in the European Union.

As we have been reporting in recent weeks, Elon Musk has a open war with Europe because of the Digital Services Law, which it does not plan to comply with, much less submit to its possible sanctions.

X against the European Union

Elon Musk, owner of social media platform remove Europe service in response to the new regulation of Internet platforms on our continent, according to information published by Reuters.

People familiar with the information claimed that the billionaire had discussed removing the app’s availability in the region or block access for users from the European Union.

In August of this year, the European Union adopted the Digital Services Law (DSA) that establishes rules to prevent the spread of harmful content, prohibit or limit certain practices directed at users and share some internal data with regulators and associated researchers, among other things.

These limits have been crossed in recent days with respect to the treatment that is taking place in the old social network of the little bird with the conflict between Hamas and Israel. European Union industry chief Thierry Breton on October 11 urged X owner Elon Musk to tackle misinformation on the social media platform in the wake of Hamas’ attack on Israel to comply with new EU online content rules. The European president accused the social network of being used to spread illegal content and disinformation in the EU.

Musk responded to Breton’s post by saying: “Our policy is for everything to be open source and transparent, an approach I know the European Union supports. List the violations you allude to in X, so the public can see them. Thank you so much”. Breton responded by saying that it was up to Musk to prove that he was leading by example, while he added that the EU would strictly enforce the DSA.

“You are well aware of reports from your users (and authorities) about false content and glorification of violence. It’s up to you to show that you lead by example. “My team remains at your disposal to ensure compliance with the DSA, which the EU will continue to rigorously enforce,” he added.

Elon Musk could say enough is enough

It seems that this order that Musk launched is going to go one step further and does not plan to constantly deal with European regulations. Instead, according to Insider, cash-strapped X could face a fine if found to violate the DSA.

The Commission can impose “periodic sanctions” of up to 6% of global revenues of a company. Musk cannot afford to tolerate this, neither on an ego level nor financially. This isn’t the first time Musk has floated the idea of ​​drastically limiting the app’s scope. Almost immediately after acquiring the company, he suggested as a cost-cutting measure limiting X’s operations to only the United States.

Now he seems more than willing to put us European users out of business. This would be similar to the way Meta blocks the use of its new app, Threads, in Europe. The reason is identical: not having to comply with the DSA or store data within our continental borders.