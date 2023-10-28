Winter is approaching and, with it, the constant adjustment of the thermostat. However, what if I told you that soon your walls, floors and even your furniture could keep your home warm without shooting the bill? It sounds like science fiction, but it is a reality in the making thanks to the innovative “Halia” technology developed by the Finnish firm Warming Surfaces.

At first glance, it may look like just a sheet of wood. But appearances are deceiving. This ultra-thin material houses a metal mesh that, thanks to flexible electronics, Transform almost any surface in your home into an efficient heater radiant. Could it be the new heating?

Your desk, your carpet or the floor of your living room It could bring you pleasant warmth during cold winter mornings. Futuristic, right? This technology can be incorporated into almost any element of the home, from furniture to walls and floors.

According to Insider, Halia’s innovation comes from research at Finland’s VTT, a government R&D center. The secret lies in the flexible electronics housed inside.

A more sustainable and efficient design

One of its most notable benefits is energy efficiency. Halia is able to light up only when necessary, such as when someone enters a room. This, in addition to reducing costs, also improves health and well-being, since, unlike traditional heating systems, it does not circulate dust or allergens.

With the aim of making buildings more ecological, the company ensures that the model not only benefits the pocketbook, but also the environment, since it allows more flexible designs and reduces the carbon footprint of transportation.

Now, if you are already thinking about renovating your home, you will have to wait a little. The Halia technology is expected to hit the market in 2024, although there are already pilot projects planned in Portugal this fall.

The exact price has not yet been published. You can find out everything on the official website while the tests continue, first of all in office supplies. Will the new heating of companies be like this?