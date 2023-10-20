The ever-changing and competitive streaming ecosystem is about to undergo another transformation. This time, the protagonist of this revolution is Netflix, who has announced the elimination of its Basic plan without ads in Spain. What does this mean for consumers and the digital entertainment sector?

Netflix’s Basic plan, priced at 7.99 euros per month, has been the favorite option for those who preferred an ad-free experience. Starting next week, that scenario will change dramatically for new subscribers.

With the removing Basic option for new registrationsthose who want an ad-free experience will have to suffer an increase of five euros in your subscription. Furthermore, a price increase is expected soon. Thus, the current Netflix rates in Spain are: Standard with ads: €5.49/month Standard: €12.99/month Premium: €17.99/month

What is the reason for this price change on Netflix?

But, why this change? The plan with ads would already represent 30% of new subscriptions in the countries in which it has been launched. It seems to be a strategy that is working, as has already happened with the blocking of shared accounts.

Nevertheless, This decision has generated concern among consumers. The Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) has indicated that this measure “represents a loss of consumer rights.” By reducing options, you could be pushing users toward a less economical decision.

The Netflix maneuver It occurs in a context where Hollywood screenwriters and actors have fought for better conditions, and the streaming industry has adapted accordingly. As expected, the cost of these strikes could partially fall on streaming platform subscribers.

Are we, then, on the threshold of a new era for streaming? One where platforms balance their strategies between profitability and user satisfaction. It is a complex reality that highlights the tension between businesses and consumers in the digital age.

For many users, marathon nights could have a different flavor. As sector actors make decisions, the streaming landscape continues to evolve. Meanwhile, as viewers, we will have to adapt to this constantly changing scenario.