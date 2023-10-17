British actor Michael Caine announces his definitive retirement from cinema, leaving behind a film career as extensive as it is memorable.

We start with news that, I’m telling you, is going to strike a chord with more than one person. Do you remember Alfred in The Dark Knight, that guy who got into your head in Inception, or the veteran from Kingsman: The Secret Service? Yes, friends, we are talking about the unmatched Michael Caine, who has just announced his retirement from cinema at no less than 90 years old. And hey, it’s not that he catches us by surprise, but it hurts just the same.

With a career spanning 77 years, this great actor has earned every applause, every recognition, and, of course, his two Oscars. He has been one of those figures who, like fine wine, has only improved with time. Hey, and for the record, it’s not that he lacks papers; It’s just that he has decided that it was time to hang up his boots.

His most iconic roles

If we look back, we are talking about someone who has been in more than 175 film and television projects. From Alfie in 1966 to Tenet in 2020, Michael Caine has demonstrated enviable versatility. And no wonder, his talent led him to play such memorable characters as The Italian Job, Educating Rita, Hannah and Her Sisters, and many more. Come on, the man hasn’t gotten bored, nor have we seeing him.

A career that inspires generations

Now, imagine that you are starting your career in film and someone tells you that you are going to have a trajectory of almost eight decades, participating in masterpieces that will be studied in film schools around the world. Sounds amazing right? That is precisely what Michael Caine has achieved, becoming a beacon of inspiration for emerging actors. It doesn’t matter if you are in your first steps in acting or are already an established actor; Caine’s career screams at you that talent has no expiration date.

And if we compare him with other giants of acting, such as Robert De Niro or Meryl Streep, we see that Caine’s performance is a different kind of legend. While many actors seek radical transformation in each role, Michael has known how to leave his essence in each character, as if it were an invisible signature. That ability to remain genuine over the years is, without a doubt, one of the ingredients of his success. And yes, I know it’s a cliché, but this man’s hat is worth taking off.

Reflections on his retirement

But of course, as he himself explained in an interview for BBC Radio 4, “I have had a film where I was the protagonist and it has received incredible reviews. The only roles I’m likely to be offered now are older men., from 85 to 90 years old. And I thought, ‘Well, I could go with all this — I have wonderful reviews. What else do I have to do to get over this?’” You are right, really.

Michael Caine He culminates his career with a film that premiered on October 6, titled The Great Escaper. This film, directed by Oliver Parker, is a tribute to World War II veterans, and tells the true story of Bernard Jordan, who escaped from a nursing home to attend the 70th anniversary of the D-Day commemoration in 2014. Come on, a proper farewell.

What does your retirement mean for cinema?

Caine’s retirement makes us think about how the representation of the elderly in cinema has changed. He says it himself: “With me, he’s not as diminishing as you might think.” It is clear that his legacy transcends generations and roles. So, even if it hurts uswe can only say: Goodbye, teacher!