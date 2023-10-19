Netflix has announced a price increase. And although not directly, it also affects Spain. At the moment there is no news about a change in the price of the different plans in our country, as is the case in the United States, the United Kingdom and France, but a change in available plans that implies a significant increase for many users.

As Netflix explained during the presentation of its latest financial results, next week the Basic plan will be eliminated in Germany, Japan, Australia, Brazil, Mexico and Spain.

That is, the cheapest plan with ads, which only allowed simultaneous playback and cost 7.99 euros per month, will no longer be available.

Either ads or the Standard plan

Right now, Netflix’s pricing settings are set as follows:

Standard with ads: €5.49/month Basic: €7.99/month Standard: €12.99/month Premium: €17.99/month

With the disappearance of the Basic plan, this means a virtual increase of five euros for all users who would like to opt for the cheapest Netflix plan that did not have ads.

Starting next week, those users looking for a cheap option will only have the plan with ads, since the Standard plan costs 12.99 euros per month.

Netflix explains that the elimination will be “gradual”, aimed at new users and those who register again. Next week we will clear up doubts, when the changes are officially announced by Netflix Spain. Current Basic plan users may be able to continue maintaining their subscription for a time.

This option will not be available for new users, who will only have the option with ads or the two most expensive plans.

The strategy of eliminating the Basic plan is not new. It started in Canada last June and seems to have given Netflix good results. As they point out, The plan with ads already accounts for 30% of new subscriptions, in the 12 countries where the ad-supported plan is available. As the company describes, eliminating the Basic plan boosts the two closest options in price, which are also more profitable for them.

The streaming sector is not experiencing its best days and movements like this are clearly focused on increasing profits. We will wait until next week to find out all the details of how Netflix’s plans and prices are in Spain.

Imagen | DCL “650”

