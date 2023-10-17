If there is a winner in the entire generative AI phenomenon, it is NVIDIA. The manufacturer has become an indispensable ingredient for those who work with these models and then offer them to the general public, but for some time it has also taken advantage of the capacity of its gaming graphics cards for this area. Now news arrives that precisely affect both disciplines: whether you use a GeForce RTX to play or to use generative AI models on your PC or laptop, pay attention, this is encouraged.

RTX Video Super Resolution (VSR). This is the name of the new video scaling technology that makes use of artificial intelligence and takes advantage of the Tensor Cores of NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics cards to improve video quality on the internet. This system – which is different from DLSS – eliminates compression artifacts, in addition to improving the sharpness and clarity of online content, whether from Twitch, YouTube or Netflix, for example. The browsers officially compatible with this technology are Google C.hrome and Microsoft Edge

Perfect to enjoy in high resolutions. As NVIDIA explains, this technology is perfect when we have 1440p or 4K monitors and we see content in 1080p or lower resolution. In those cases when this technology allows you to enjoy those FullHD contents in those high resolutions as if said contents were almost served in that resolution natively.

RTX VSR 1.5. Although NVIDIA’s technology was already announced in February, the new version 1.5 further improves quality and extends its support, being now also available on the RTX 2000 in addition to the 3000 and 4000. A new training process has polished the model , which now better identifies differences between subtle details and compression artifacts.

Faster generative AI. NVIDIA has introduced the Open Source TensorRT-LLM library for Windows. With it, the performance of large language models is accelerated by up to 4x, and they give Llama 2 and Code Llama as examples. This means that now these models installed on our PCs will generate responses faster, something important for them to behave as well or better than cloud alternatives such as ChatGPT or MidJourney.

Stable Diffusion is flying. Tensor core technology has improved and, for example, allows the performance of Stable Diffusion to be doubled. On an RTX 4090 and with Automatic1111’s WebUI, the most popular distribution of this generative AI model, generating an image is 7x faster than doing so with a Mac with the Apple M2 Ultra, NVIDIA says.

In Xataka | We tested NVIDIA Maxine: you can finally make eye contact when video conferencing (without actually doing it)