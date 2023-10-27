Xiaomi today announced its latest milestone in the world of technology with HyperOS, which will take the place of MIUI. This new operating system is designed to power Xiaomi’s vast—and sometimes chaotic—smart ecosystem, connecting personal devices, cars, and home products into a unified experience.

One of the biggest challenges that Xiaomi faced was the diversity of operating systems on its devices due to its extensive product catalog. HyperOS was born, and has been in development, since 2017, with the mission of unify all devices in one software and provide consistency in user experience between Xiaomi devices.

The new operating system, based on Linux and the Xiaomi Vela system, supports more than 200 processor platforms and more than 20 standard file systems, making it versatile and suitable even for devices with limited resources.

Besides, HyperOS introduces HyperConnect, an innovative framework that enables real-time connection between own devices. This means that you will be able to control your Xiaomi devices from a central location, no matter if they are cameras, cars or home products.

Artificial intelligence that adapts to the user’s needs

Also an artificial intelligence subsystem called HyperMind, which allows devices to proactively understand user needs. For example, if you usually turn on the lights when you get home, HyperMind will remember this preference and act accordingly.

This innovation tries to simplify the complex connectivity between devicesso you don’t need to be a technology expert when setting up your smart ecosystem among all your Xiaomi items.

End-to-end encryption in data transmission

HyperOS incorporates a hardware-based security subsystem to protect sensitive information, as well as end-to-end encryption for data transmission between devices. Which will seek to guarantee security both at the individual level and across the entire network of devices.

Additionally, Xiaomi will make it easier to access open source and allow others to participate in its smart ecosystem. Xiaomi Vela, an IoT software platform developed by the brand, will facilitate the development of IoT devices and improve real-time connectivity by collaborating between users.

Improvements, HyperOS release date and supported devices

One of the most exciting aspects of HyperOS is its ability to deliver improved performance across a wide range of devices. From those with 64 KB up to 24 GB of RAM, HyperOS promises a smooth and efficient experience with up to 15% faster speeds when loading applications. Weighing just 8.75GB, it’s surprisingly light compared to other operating systems..

Regarding its launch, Xiaomi has revealed ambitious plans for HyperOS. This advanced operating system will gradually replace MIUI, the brand’s current operating system, on all future devices and modern models.

The company plans to implement this update in 2024. The first devices to offer HyperOS They include the new Xiaomi 14 family, Redmi K60 Ultra, Xiaomi Pad 6, Xiaomi Watch S3, Xiaomi Sound, and the 65/75/85″ Xiaomi S Pro TVs.

Thus, HyperOS is Xiaomi’s response to the demand for an operating system that unifies and simplifies the user experience in its extensive catalog of devices on several fronts: efficiency, intelligent connectivity and security.