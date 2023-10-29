We review the most memorable roles of Matthew Perry, the actor beyond Friends

Imagine being about to laugh at an episode of Friends and discovering that Chandler himself, Matthew Perry, has left us. A jug of cold water that makes us stop and think about the mark he leaves behind. At 54 years old, the actor has passed away in circumstances that still seem like something out of a movie script: apparently drowned in a Los Angeles jacuzzi.

television icon

The boy with the ironic smile, the sharp comments and the humor that accompanied us for a whole decade on Friends, he will no longer be around to make that joke that breaks the tension. On Saturday, authorities found Perry dead. Although there was initially talk of cardiac arrest, it seems that the actor died of drowning, with no trace of drugs at the scene.

You can’t talk about Friends without talking about Chandler, and you can’t talk about Chandler without talking about Matthew Perry. The actor He gave life to one of the most iconic characters on television from 1994 to 2004, and was nominated for an Emmy for his role. It wasn’t just a role for him; It was an integral part of his life. So much so that his memoir is titled Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.

An eternal on our screens

But what made Chandler, the character Perry immortalized, so indelible in our collective memory? Chandler was the friend we all wanted to have and sometimes the one we all wanted to be. His sarcasm, his ability to bring a smile even in the most tense moments and his evolution throughout the series made the character an integral part of pop culture. His jokes became memes, his mistakes became lessons, and his triumphs became milestones that we celebrated as our own.

If we compare Chandler with other iconic television series characters, we realize that There are not many who can be compared in terms of charisma and public appreciation. Characters like Tony Soprano, Walter White or Don Draper may have left an indelible mark, but none of them achieved the emotional connection that Chandler established with fans. His legacy is not only a sum of good writing and stellar performances, but also of the vulnerability and humanity that Matthew Perry brought to the character.

A tour of his career

Pero Matthew Perry no era solo Chandler Bing. Tras Friends, our beloved Perry added his talent to projects like The West Wing and The Ron Clark Story, which also earned him Emmy nominations. She immersed herself in other TV shows such as Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, The Good Wife and The Odd Couple, in addition to reuniting with her former Friends co-star Courteney Cox on Cougar Town.

He didn’t just shine on television; The actor also had a cinephile side with roles in films such as 17 Again, Three to Tango and The Whole Nine Yards. He even voiced the main villain Benny in the video game Fallout: New Vegas.

A personal battle

In his book, Perry openly shared his struggles with addiction, spending around 9 million dollars to achieve sobriety. She talked about how her addiction overshadowed some of her Friends years, but also how she found sobriety in May 2021.

“I’m an extremely grateful guy. I’m grateful to be alive, that’s for sure. And that gives me the possibility of doing anything,” he said in an interview last year. Words that They resonate now stronger than ever.

Matthew Perry suffered a 180-degree turn in his life after a near-death experience in 2018. Regarding that, he always mentioned how he wanted to be remembered: “As someone who lived well, he loved well, and helped people. That meeting me was a good thing, not a bad thing.”

This is how we will remember you, Matthew, rest in peace. You leave us, but your legacy will remain in our hearts and screens forever.