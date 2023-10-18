This ends the story of Glickenhaus Racing in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, which has chosen not to enter its Hypercar for 2024.

We will no longer see in action the prototype built by the very Italian Podium Advanced Technologies equipped with a Pipo engine and the confirmation that came from the words of the owner, Jim Glickenhaus, first to Motorsport.com and then immediately to all the other publications, is none other than the announced the end of a program that was already suffering.

Let’s say it right away: the history of the Italian-American team was as beautiful as it was inevitably short, as everyone could and should have imagined from the beginning, when the decision came to embark on this adventure in a series that was experiencing a period of transition. Glickenhaus admitted that, in the current state, it would no longer make sense to return to the track for the fourth year, in a ‘David vs Goliath’ challenge already largely scripted.

“I want to find meaning in this life”, sings Vasco Rossi; he asks that Jim must have also acted as a tightrope walker when he chose to embark on a romantic adventure. A sense that he definitely had it in 2021, given that the World Endurance Championship was in a transition phase from one regulation to another, with the pandemic triggered by the Coronavirus in 2020 which had made any future predictions anything but clear and simple.

#709 Glickenhaus Racing Glickenhaus 007 LMH: Ryan Briscoe, Romain Dumas, Richard Westbrook

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

So yes, Glickenhaus was right to dive into a championship in which only Toyota was able to bring the car of the future with the GR010 Hybrid, while Alpine ‘extended’ the life of the Oreca LMP1 thanks to regulatory exemptions, to find out how it would have been the new category dedicated to Le Mans Hypercars.

Glickenhaus never acted mysterious, always speaking openly and freely about his ideas, showing everyone how the construction of the 007 LMH proceeded and the testing phases which then led to its debut in Portimão despite many problems still to be resolved.

The project was immediately appreciated by those who loved motorsport of the past, also because the lines of the car had a retro style capable of striking the majority of enthusiasts at first sight, with the awareness that it would have been practically impossible to think of defeat an absolute power like Toyota, combined however with the curiosity to see how far this ambitious program would go.

And all this was widely seen in the paddocks of the World Championship, with many people crowded in front of the pits to admire the 007 LMH and to take photos with the always available Jim, happy to exchange a few words, receive handshakes and compliments from those he understood his intentions very well, appreciating the courage to get involved in a context that was anything but easy.

Jim Glickenhaus, Glickenhaus Racing

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

In 2022 Glickenhaus achieved the greatest satisfaction by reaching the podium at the 24h of Le Mans, obviously beaten by the elusive Toyota, but ahead of an Alpine which suffered the castration imposed by the Balance of Performance in the race.

BoP that Jim himself has repeatedly brought up hoping that some nudge could be given to his 007 LMH even when in 2023 the grid was filled out with the arrival of Ferrari, Porsche and Peugeot, decidedly better off economically speaking and with a greater media and political weight.

The fact that last season ended after the Monza round held in July had already given a clear signal of what would be a partially written future for Glickenhaus, put under a tarpaulin in the garage and dusted off (in the true sense of word) to start running again only in the Sebring Prologue, therefore one week from the green light.

#708 Glickenhaus Racing – Glickenhaus 007 – Romain Dumas, Ryan Briscoe, Olivier Pla

Photo by: Paul Foster

And here Vasco Rossi returns with the answer in “Even if this life doesn’t have a meaning”: in fact, it was clear right from the start that the path from 2023 onwards would become much steeper, even if it good reason, the good Jim, when he highlights that at Le Mans he was able to beat Porsche and Peugeot, making a decidedly good impression considering the means available, also lacking a potentially better placing than that 6th and 7th place which was influenced by a couple of driving errors by the pilots.

“It will still arrive tomorrow,” adds Vasco, and Glickenhaus always knew that his would not be in the WEC, where his 007 LMH can no longer stay without being updated. Changes and innovations that a small company like yours could have achieved only through the investment of a high-ranking sponsor, never found in recent months/years other than a private individual like HK Motorcars who took over one of the two cars produced (the # 709 registered at Le Mans, so to speak).

2024 will see other important brands such as Lamborghini, BMW and again Alpine enter the Hypercar Class of the World Championship, in 2025 Acura and Aston Martin are also arriving, so from difficult it became practically impossible to continue in the same way.

#708 Glickenhaus Racing Glickenhaus 007: Romain Dumas, Olivier Pla, Nathanael Berthon

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The guys from Isotta Fraschini and Michelotto Engineering are also well aware of this, as they are about to arrive with a small and private LMH with the intention of making a dignified impression (ipse dixit) against certain giants of the automotive world. This is why the combination with a team like Vector Sport will be able to help them, while the solidity of ByKolles’ Vanwall Racing project will still have to be verified.

To date, the Vandervell 680 LMH has not missed a race – unlike Glickenhaus – but it often disappears from the radar once it has started and finds itself in almost the same situation described above, but with decidedly worse results, to date.

It is clear, therefore, that in a professional level motorsport it becomes difficult to find space for small projects, which, although professional, no longer enjoy the attention they once may have had. A romanticism that has now been lost among the PROs, but which Glickenhaus was able to revive at the right time. And now, in fact, it no longer makes sense to chase. Unfortunately.

And so the visionary Jim is right to aim for a return to the Nordschleife with his 004 GT, the only place that still manages to merge and bring together the motoring of professionals with that of the enthusiasts of yesterday and today. Because “tomorrow is another day, it will come”.

