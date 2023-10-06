This year was unusual for Electronic Arts, as after decades it would launch EA Sports FC 24 and EA Sports FC Mobile, its first soccer games without the FIFA license. Initially it was feared that this change would negatively impact the new Electronic Arts game, but fortunately the opposite has turned out to be the case.

EA Sports FC 24 debuted just 1 week ago and did so on the right foot, demonstrating that the loss of the license has not had any perceptible negative effect, at least in terms of popularity, since it has already achieved a million-dollar player base. But that’s not all, despite being the first installment without the support of FIFA, it has managed to have a better debut than its predecessor, FIFA 23, thus becoming the best soccer game in history.

How many players did EA Sports FC 24 have in its release week?

This was revealed by Electronic Arts in a press release, confirming that EA Sports FC 24 gathered a user base of 11.3 million in its launch week. It is important to take into account that this figure includes users who enjoyed the game through EA Play, so it does not represent the number of copies sold.

To put it in context, FIFA 23 had 10.3 million players in its debut week. As if that were not enough, apparently the name change not only did not matter to returning users, but also to newbies, since the game registered a 20% increase in new users.

EA Sports FC takes the lead, will FIFA manage to come back?

EA Sports FC Mobile also made history

For its part, EA Sports FC Mobile also broke records, as it registered more than 2.2 million installations on its debut day and with just 10 days on the market it was already installed more than 11.2 million times.

“We’re excited to have so many joining The World’s Game on both EA Sports FC 24 and FC Mobile in its few days since its release,” said Cam Weber, president of EA Sports. “In addition to welcoming back millions of our long-time players, there was a 20% increase in FC 24 players annually, which shows the excitement of football fans everywhere to join the Club. “We are building the largest football community in the world through EA Sports FC and we are just getting started.”

It should be taken into account that Electronic Arts registers these good numbers now that there is no competition. Well, let’s remember that FIFA announced that it is preparing its own soccer game and assured that it will be the best soccer game, so we will have to see if the name of the sports organization manages to compete with the new EA Sports franchise.

Did you imagine that Electronic Arts’ soccer game would be so successful without the support of FIFA? Tell us in the comments.

