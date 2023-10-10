Good image quality, game mode and HDR10+. You will find all this and much more in the TCL TV 55C641.

The TCL 55C641 TV supports HDR10+

We have good news if you are an Amazon Prime customer and are looking for a 55-inch television that costs less than 400 euros. The 55-inch TLC 55C641 is on sale and has a 33% discount, so now you can get it for only 399 euros. As you can see, it is a very tempting price. In addition, this Smart TV is very well rated, hence it has a score of 4.2 stars out of 5.

For less than 400 euros you can have a television with Android TV that has a series of features that have little or nothing to envy of other more expensive models. By the way, It has rarely been so cheap. If you were planning to buy a 55-inch Smart TV, then you can’t miss this deal. At the time of writing there are units available, but this can change at any time.

The TLC 55C641 is a Smart TV that has the Android TV operating system, and this means that you will be able to access thousands of applications. You will also not have any problems when it comes to enjoying your favorite streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, Prime Video Spotify and many more. Besides, has Google Assistant integratedwith which you can control the TV with your voice and connect it with other smart devices in your home.

This television has a 55 inch QLED screen with 4K UHD resolution that offers exceptional image quality. But this is not all, thanks to HDR10+ technology, this Smart TV adapts the brightness and contrast of each scene to offer you the best possible detail. Besides, It has a game mode that reduces response time and improves the fluidity of the image. And to complete the experience, it has Dolby Atmos.

In short, FTA 55C641 is a very complete television which you can now buy for a very attractive price. Is perfect for watching movies and series. But this is not all, since if you connect a new generation console you will be able to enjoy very good image quality and a very high level of detail by having a 4K UHD panel.

