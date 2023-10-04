If you have the Nintendo Switch and usually buy games in digital format, then this offer will not leave you indifferent.

The Kingston Canvas Select Plus microSD is perfect for mobile phones, tablets and Nintendo Switch

One of the best-selling and best-rated microSD cards on Amazon once again has a discount and its price has plummeted. We are talking about the Kingston Canvas Select Plus 256 GB, and now you can get it for only 19.99 euros (57% discount). By the way, it costs the same at PcComponentes. This means that you save 26 euros compared to its usual price.

With more than 139,000 reviews, the majority being very positive, this microSD card has nothing to compare to other more expensive cards. OK, It is not the fastest, but you have to keep in mind that it is very cheap. Therefore, it is an offer that you cannot miss as it has an unbeatable capacity-price ratio when compared to microSDs from other large manufacturers.

Get the Kingston Canvas Select Plus 256 GB for 19.99 euros on Amazon

The Kingston Canvas Select Plus is a class 10 and UHS-I microSD card, meaning it offers a read speed of up to 100 MB/s and a writing speed of up to 85 MB/s. With these features, you can record videos in Full HD or 4K without problems, as well as transfer files quickly. Additionally, this card has been optimized for Android devices and supports the A1 standard, which ensures optimal performance in applications.

Needless to say, the Kingston Canvas Select Plus is also a very interesting option if you want to expand the storage capacity of your Nintendo Switch. With 256 GB you will have plenty of space to save all your favorite games. On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that this microSD card is resistant to shocks, vibrations, extreme temperatures and X-rays.

In conclusion, for only 19.99 euros you can get a 256 GB microSD card from a trusted brand like Kingston. It is not the historical minimum price, but almost. Some time ago it was available for 17 euros. Finally, we don’t know how long it will have a 57% discount, so you better be quick and buy it as soon as possible if you want to get it at a knockdown price. That said, if you finally get it you will not regret. The Kingston Canvas Select Plus is a microSD that offers good performance, as well as being very reliable.

