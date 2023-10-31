Take advantage of Amazon’s latest offer and get this microSD at a knockdown price.

The Samsung EVO Plus microSD is really fast

Join the conversation

Samsung has some of the best microSD cards on the market, one of them being the Samsung EVO Plus. This card It is not only reliable, but also very economical. Well, the model with 256 GB capacity is on sale and can be yours for 13 euros less than what it costs on the Samsung website. If you want to expand the storage capacity of your smartphone or Nintendo Switch, then you may be interested in this microSD that has a score of 4.7 stars out of 5.

This microSD card has a recommended price of 33.99 euros, but now it only costs 20.99 euros on Amazon. It is an offer if we take into account that the Samsung EVO Plus offers exceptional performance. It is not on par with the SanDisk Extreme Pro, but keep in mind that it is much cheaper. That said, if you’re interested in purchasing this card, you better be quick, it’s a limited time offer.

Samsung EVO Plus (256GB)

Get the Samsung EVO Plus for only 20.99 euros on Amazon

As we mentioned previously, this microSD has a capacity of 256 GB, which allows you to store a large number of files, photos, videos, music and video games. At the performance level, it offers a reading speed of up to 130 MB/s and a writing speed of up to 100 MB/s, which makes it ideal for working with large files and even recording and playing 4K UHD videos.

Putting aside everything related to performance, it is worth mentioning that this card is very resistant. According to Samsung, it has protection against water, high temperatures, X-rays, drops and wear. Thus, the protection is total. Therefore, It has nothing to envy other microSD cards that are more expensive. It is noted that Samsung is the number one brand in the world in flash memories since 2003.

Samsung EVO Plus (256GB)

In short, the Samsung EVO Plus 256 GB is one of the best cards you can buy if we take into account the quality-price ratio, hence it is an irresistible offer. But not only is it perfect for use on the Nintendo console, it is also a very interesting option when it comes to expanding the storage capacity of the Steam Deck, as long as you do not plan to install games that take up a lot of space. Now, if you are looking for a microSD with more capacity, you can always buy the 512 GB Samsung EVO Plus.

Join the conversation

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Alfa Beta Juega receives a commission. Join the Alfa Beta Juega bargain channel to find out about the best offers before anyone else.