After years of delays, it looks like the TV series starring the Green Lanterns is finally taking shape at DC Studios.

DC Studios found itself halting work on a slew of projects, including Superman: Legacy, due to the WGA strikes (James Gunn was able to fulfill his directorial duties on the Superman reboot, but neither he nor anyone else was able to write anything. ) and SAG-AFTRA; and as things stand, the actors are still going to take a while to get back to work. Although if all goes well they seem to be close to reaching an agreement in the next few days, which means we should start receiving casting news again before the end of the year.

Meanwhile, the r/DCEULeaks Reddit page has shared information on various DCU projects that they claim comes from a “verified” source.

Lanterns; According to the page’s moderators, Ozark showrunner Chris Mundy (who was also a writer and producer on Criminal Minds) has been tapped as showrunner for the Green Lantern television series. Some slight changes have also been made, as the plan now is for Hal Jordan to be older than John Stewart, with the latter probably in his 20s. Previously, the idea was that they were the same age.

Recently, we heard that Channing Tatum could be one of the candidates to play the legendary Hal Jordan. However, the first Green Lantern we’ll meet will be Nathan Fillion’s Guy Gardner in Superman: Legacy.

The choice of Mundy indicates that it is very likely that we will see a police series that will follow the Lanterns solving cases that only they can handle.

Series starring The Question

However, it is not the only update that was reported on Reddit, as DC Studios is said to be currently in the process of developing a television series revolving around The Question.

In the comics, The Question is Vic Sage, the vigilante protector of Hub City. He is a great martial arts fighter, detective, and an investigative reporter in his civilian identity. The mask he uses to disguise his face is made of an experimental material called pseudoderm.

Later, when Sage was dying of lung cancer, he trained Renee Montoya as his successor and she eventually replaced him. We currently don’t know which version of the character we will see in the DCU.

There was also news about Superman: Legacy, the search for Lex Luthor will supposedly resume after the strike with James Gunn looking for an actor in his 30s who looks like he’ll be able to go toe-to-toe with the Man of Tomorrow.

What do you think of these news? Are you excited to see what the DCU reboot will bring?

