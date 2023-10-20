The final evaluations will be made on the eve of the match, after two weeks of personalized work the Italian has a few minutes left in his legs: Milik is the favorite over Kean next to Vlahovic

Federico Chiesa has returned to group training and should be on the bench at San Siro against Milan. Max Allegri will make the final assessments on the eve of the match, the striker comes from two weeks of personalized work and doesn’t have many minutes to make available. The coach can count on Dusan Vlahovic from the first minute, who has been training with his teammates since the beginning of the week and is aiming to score his first goal in Milan: he has never succeeded so far, neither against Milan nor against Inter. While Arek Milik appears ahead of Moise Kean in the run-off to support the Serbian number 9.

towards Milan

—

Allegri does not seem intent on tactically upending the team, considering that the break has removed two other fundamental pieces from his board. For this reason Rugani should take over behind Danilo (injured) together with Gatti and Bremer, to protect Szczesny. While McKennie’s flexibility should find continuity in the role of right midfielder, leaving the right lane to Weah (a special match for him, against his father George’s former team). Rabiot and Locatelli are the essentials in the middle, while the presence of two centre-forwards inside the opponent’s area should favor the presence of Kostic on the left-handed flank. Miretti and Kean are the possible cards to play in the running game, having to take into account a match to be sustained over the long distance.