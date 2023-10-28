Upon returning from the muscle injury that stopped him a month ago, the defender decides the match at home to the Apulians. 3 points for the Granata after a streak of 5 games without a win

by our correspondent Mario Pagliara

28 October – Lecce

The Alessandro Buongiorno flag takes care of illuminating the Salento night of the Granata. Toro returns to scoring (after four games) and winning (after five), making the leap in Lecce that Juric had hoped for the day before. For the Croatian coach it was a liberating success and a breath of fresh air that is worth its weight in gold: the coup in the away match takes on a specific weight due to the moment of difficulty that Juric’s team was going through and because it injects an abundant dose of confidence into the locker room . Lecce, on the other hand, is still slowing down: D’Aversa hasn’t won in five days in which they have suffered three defeats and only managed two draws.

KRSTOVIC PERICOLOSO

—

On paper the evening seems set for the attackers: Pellegri-Sanabria in the granata shirt, the Banda trident, Krstovic, Almqvist in the yellow and red. Juric starts with a “fake” five-man midfield, because Ricci is the wild card who often (and willingly) moves up to the attacking midfield, while D’Aversa sets out on the path traced so far of 4-3-3. At the start, Lecce did not seem surprised by Toro’s tactical changes: Ramadani kept good guard in front of the defense, the defense conceded nothing while the Granata’s ball movement did not increase in pace or quality (perhaps conditioned by the fact that Gineitis and Linetty were already booked after twenty-five minutes). In the first half the game wasn’t brilliant on both fronts, we lived mostly on episodes. And between 11′ and 40′ Lecce manages to become dangerous four times, finding an attentive Milinkovic in their path: Banda finishes in the arms of Vanja (11′), Banda again unloads with a sure shot but the Granata goalkeeper this time you overcome it with your feet (30′). Two minutes after Krstovic’s show in the heart of the Toro defence, he misses at least two clear ones, then Milinkovic is good at blocking the mirror. In the 40th minute Almqvist takes off but Vanja closes the door again.

GOOD MORNING TORO

—

Juric’s team has the merit of always keeping its head in the game. He suffers when it’s time to suffer, he holds his ground, but he is blocked in the production of the game by the tension that inevitably generates the moment. In the 39th minute Ricci concludes for the first time towards Falcone’s goal, the ball flies high over the crossbar. In Lecce’s best moment, the grenade flash arrives. Toro had not scored in the championship for four consecutive days, and the moral leader of this group, the defender Alessandro Buongiorno, who returned a month after the injury, took care of breaking the abstinence. Minute number 41: Linetty launches Ricci who goes wild in the heart of the area, but manages to provide an involuntary assist for Buongiorno. It’s 0-1 for the Granata: third goal for Buongiorno in Serie A in his career, all three away from home, the second of this championship.

STRATEGY

—

At the start of the second half, D’Aversa introduced Oudin and Strefezza to try to have greater brilliance without changing the tactical structure. But now it is Toro’s game that is growing in cleanliness and quality: just before the quarter of an hour, Sanabria comes close to doubling the lead at the invitation of Lazaro (high ball) and a minute later a solo by Pellegri dies in the arms of Falcone . Sansone and Piccoli also join Lecce and switch to 4-2-3-1 for the comeback attempt, while Juric – the hour mark has passed – plays the Zapata card. Lecce gradually disappears from the scene, with the exception of sporadic outbursts of pride, while Toro controls the lead without major worries. And, after seven minutes of added time and after Juric’s expulsion, they celebrated a liberating victory.

