We are just over a month away from the Good End 2023, also called the cheapest weekend of the year, offers customers the best prices, and among all the products, electronics stand out. On this occasion we will tell you which are the best screens, in case you want to get one, these are the brands that the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Prophecy) recommends.

Buying one of these televisions helps you so that you can spend your money wisely, especially during the Christmas season.

It was in 2020 when Profeco published a quality study in which it revealed that it reviewed 20 models and 9 different brands of LED screens from 40 to 43 inches, from 49 to 55, and revealed that only 10 brands met the requirements. better conditions:

– Image quality

– Audio quality

– Consumer information

– Attributes and price

What are the best screens according to Profeco?

These are the televisions that Profeco considers the best and that you can buy during this Buen Fin 2023.

Atvio AT-40IS840

Panasonic TC-43FS510X

Daewoo U43A8500TN

Atvio ATV-43UHD

LG 43UN7300PUC

Sony XBR 43X800H

LG 43UN7100PUA

Atvio ATV5016ILED

Samsung UN50TU7000F

Sony KDL-43W660G

The quality study specifies which and why are the best televisions you can buy

In his work he determined how excellent to the TVs:

Samsung UN32EH4003F

Sony Bravia KDL-40R471A

Very good a:

Sony Bravia KDL-32R400A

Panasonic Viera TC-L32B6X

Toshiba 39L2300UM

Panasonic Viera TC-L39B6X

Samsung UN39EH5003F

Sharp Aquos LC39LE441u

LG 42LN5300

Polaroid PTV4003LED

Samsung UN40F5500AF

Sony Bravia KDL-42W650A

Sony Bravia KDL-42W801A

LG 42LN5700

Panasonic Viera TC-L42E6X

Panasonic Viera TC-L47ET60X

LG 47LA6205

Sharp Aquos LC-50LE441u

Toshiba 50L7300UM

Hello good a:

Toshiba 32L3200UM LG 32LN530B TLK TLK-40LED

Regulars a:

AOC LE32W164

Atvio ATV3213LED

Player SP-LED40

To choose one television or screen, you must think about safety and long life to get the most out of it.

OF

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions