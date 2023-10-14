We are just over a month away from the Good End 2023, also called the cheapest weekend of the year, offers customers the best prices, and among all the products, electronics stand out. On this occasion we will tell you which are the best screens, in case you want to get one, these are the brands that the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Prophecy) recommends.
Buying one of these televisions helps you so that you can spend your money wisely, especially during the Christmas season.
It was in 2020 when Profeco published a quality study in which it revealed that it reviewed 20 models and 9 different brands of LED screens from 40 to 43 inches, from 49 to 55, and revealed that only 10 brands met the requirements. better conditions:
– Image quality
– Audio quality
– Consumer information
– Attributes and price
What are the best screens according to Profeco?
These are the televisions that Profeco considers the best and that you can buy during this Buen Fin 2023.
Atvio AT-40IS840
Panasonic TC-43FS510X
Daewoo U43A8500TN
Atvio ATV-43UHD
LG 43UN7300PUC
Sony XBR 43X800H
LG 43UN7100PUA
Atvio ATV5016ILED
Samsung UN50TU7000F
Sony KDL-43W660G
The quality study specifies which and why are the best televisions you can buy
In his work he determined how excellent to the TVs:
Samsung UN32EH4003F
Sony Bravia KDL-40R471A
Very good a:
Sony Bravia KDL-32R400A
Panasonic Viera TC-L32B6X
Toshiba 39L2300UM
Panasonic Viera TC-L39B6X
Samsung UN39EH5003F
Sharp Aquos LC39LE441u
LG 42LN5300
Polaroid PTV4003LED
Samsung UN40F5500AF
Sony Bravia KDL-42W650A
Sony Bravia KDL-42W801A
LG 42LN5700
Panasonic Viera TC-L42E6X
Panasonic Viera TC-L47ET60X
LG 47LA6205
Sharp Aquos LC-50LE441u
Toshiba 50L7300UM
Hello good a:
Toshiba 32L3200UM LG 32LN530B TLK TLK-40LED
Regulars a:
AOC LE32W164
Atvio ATV3213LED
Player SP-LED40
To choose one television or screen, you must think about safety and long life to get the most out of it.
Themes
