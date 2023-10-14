The good end It is one of the most anticipated events of the year. During one weekend, thousands of establishments join the initiative of putting discounts and offers with the aim of improving the quality of life of Mexicans and boosting the personal and national economy. This event represents an opportunity to get that television, sheets, pillows, furniture, clothing or appliances that are so needed; However, there are bad practices of not applying a real discount. To prevent this from happening, the The Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office has a tool that allows all Mexicans to compare prices. This allows everyone to decide which is your best option when purchasing.

This 2023 the Buen Fin will take place on November 17, 18, 10 and 20 throughout Mexico and, for those who make a minimum purchase with their credit or debit card, they will be able to participate in the SAT Draw.

What is the tool that allows you to compare prices in Buen Fin?

“Who’s who in prices” is the program that collects and disseminates the prices of regularly consumed products in the home, such as food, beverages, personal hygiene products, household appliances and more. This information is open to the public and you can use it as many times as you want.

On the official page, you can enter as a guest user, then you must choose your city and the category you will search for. Once you have entered the information requested, you will be able to see the place, the price list and everything you need to make a well-informed purchase at El Buen Fin.

When you have selected the products that interest you, you will see a display like the one in the image and to find out where they sell it, you will need to click on the product.

We recommend that a few weeks before the event starts, you take a look at the Profeco page to find the updated list.

