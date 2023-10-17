After the events of the last few weeks, Orhan has realized that he can no longer stand living near Gönül, so he has made the decision to divorce her. He has even communicated this to Sengül!

The Erens’ uncle then shows up at his ex-wife’s place to tell her the bad news. However, Gönül tells him that she also has something to tell him.

The woman is very happy, her eyes visibly teary, and she tells her husband to take a seat. Apparently, the information she will give Orhan greatly excites her and she volunteers to speak first.

“We are going to be parents,” Afra’s mother announces with a big smile and what should be a great moment for both of them; Suddenly, it becomes a terrible nightmare for Orhan… he doesn’t even know how to react! Will you go ahead with the idea of ​​divorce?

–