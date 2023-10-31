Sengül is devastated, someone has stolen her van and, with this, any way of earning a living has been taken away from her. With tears in her eyes, she arrives at her house and discovers that, on the patio table, someone has left the rearview mirror of the vehicle as a warning. “I will find you and make you regret it,” the woman snaps at nothing.

Later we discover that the culprit of the theft is… Gönül! Afra’s mother is on some cliffs with the vehicle and, remembering the moment in which Orhan proposed to divorce her, she cannot help shedding the occasional tear.

However, it doesn’t take him long to compose himself when he remembers that he can take revenge on his greatest enemy… she is going to end his way of making a living and all his dreams! Orhan’s still wife opens the vehicle door and releases the brake.

Little by little the van begins to approach the cliff under Gönül’s satisfied gaze. What will happen when the Erens’ uncle finds out what happened? How will Sengül make a living from now on?