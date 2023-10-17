Tolga’s father was run over by Gönül when he was following Tolga and Oğulcan. He wanted his son to come home and threatened to kill him with a gun if he didn’t!

Gönül is devastated to see that she has run over a person and even more shocked when she discovers that that person is… Tarhan!

Tolga sees that her father is alive after checking his pulse, but he is immediately taken to the hospital. There, the doctors tell them that the man has several bruises, but that his life is not in danger. Gönül couldn’t be happier!

The woman was afraid of going to prison if Tarhan died as a result of the impact: “I was terrified.” What will happen to Tolga’s father now? Will he pay for all the damage he has caused to his children?

))>