Leyla and Tolga have left home, tired of their father’s continuous humiliation and the mistreatment they have received from him since they were children. Since then, Tarhan has been desperately searching for them to, according to him, give them what they deserve. Nobody wants to tell him where they are and all his friends protect them.

The brothers first take refuge in the Erens’ chicken coop and then find a humble apartment in the neighborhood in which to live and start a new life away from their father.

Oğulcan is waiting for Tolga in his new home when suddenly… someone knocks on the door! Tarhan has found them and confronts the Erens’ cousin, demanding that he tell him where his children are hiding.

The businessman loses control and begins to break everything in his path in his children’s new house. Tolga arrives and the two friends confront Tarhan and he pulls out a gun and threatens them: “You will return home crawling.”

In the middle of the loud argument, Oğulcan hits Tolga’s father with a chair and the two friends run away. The man goes behind them threatening them when suddenly a car appears and runs over… Tarhan!

Oğulcan and Tolga are left breathless and even more so when they discover the identity of the driver. It’s about… Gönül! What will happen now? Will Tolga’s father survive the accident?

))>