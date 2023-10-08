Without a doubt, 2023 was a year of contrasts. At the same time as great games that captivated players, disappointing and terrible titles became the laughingstock of the internet. To the surprise of few people, one of the projects that left a lot to be desired was The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, which experienced many challenges in its development.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum debuted in May and immediately became the worst release of the year due to its old-gen graphics, stuffy gameplay, and boring story. It currently holds an average rating of 34 on Metacritic.

After the disastrous launch that was characterized by numerous bugs and performance issues, Daedalic Entertainment, the developer studio, supposedly posted an apology on social media where it regrets the problematic launch and promises improvements. However, there seems to be a turbulent history behind that message.

The apology for the errors of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum was made with ChatGPT

Recently, the YouTube channel Game Two published a video titled “Why Gollum had to fail”, which addresses in depth the problems that hindered the development of the video game inspired by the work of JRR Tolkien.

At one point in the report, 2 former members of Daedalic Entertainment revealed that the apology message that was shared on social media after the release was, in fact, the work of publisher Nacon.

Nacon allegedly used ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence software, to write the text. Former employees of the development studio assured that the publisher published it without prior review, which is why at the beginning it is possible to see a typographical error in the name of the game: The Lord of the Ring: Gollum.

The name of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is misspelled at the beginning of the text

On the other hand, the former members of Daedalic Entertainment, who preferred to remain anonymous, confessed that the studio did not find out about the existence of the message and its content until they saw it on social networks. Nacon has not yet responded to these statements.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum was a disaster, even before its release

The Game Two material is very interesting, as it sheds light on the turbulent development of this single-player proposal. For example, workers claimed that the project had a budget of €15,000,000 EUR, a small figure compared to other high-profile video games.

Because of this, the developers had to remove content and offer improvised solutions to some problems.

“There were people working on the game who have been developers for 10, 15, 20 years. And they are good, but they can’t do magic because they didn’t get the funding,” said Paul Schulze, former senior developer and technologist at Daedalic.

Unfortunately, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum turned out to be a failure on all fronts. After this big mistake, the Daedalic Entertainment studio will stop making games and canceled another project based on the franchise.

But tell us, what do you think of this situation? Let us read you in the comments.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum debuted for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC. Click here to find more news about him.

