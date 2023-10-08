We have news related to The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. You already know that the game did not convince the press or the players, and now it seems that there is a new controversy surrounding the title.

The game was originally going to be released on September 1, 2022 on most platforms, while the Nintendo Switch version was scheduled for November 30 of that year. However, its premiere was postponed until this year. It was then confirmed that this Gollum game would arrive on other platforms on May 25, 2023, but not for Nintendo Switch. It will arrive on the Nintendo console later, without a specific date for now. May 25 was the date for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

After the game’s 100% leak, the title received an average of 36/100 on Metacritic. For this reason, those responsible published a statement apologizing. After some layoffs, now that apology statement is back in the news.

A new video is circulating from the German YouTube channel Game Two. Among the many interesting things, according to two sources who spoke to Game Two, it is claimed that the apology letter published in May on social media was crafted by publisher Nacon and written by ChatGPT. The two Daedalic employees claim they were not informed about the apology letter before it was published. You can see all the findings in the Gollum documentary below:

What do you think? Are you looking forward to this Gollum release? We’ll be watching to see when it arrives on Nintendo Switch.

