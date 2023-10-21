The Golkar Party has officially nominated Gibran Rakabuming Raka as Prabowo Subianto’s vice presidential candidate.

According to the General Chair of the Golkar Party, Airlangga Hartarto, President Joko Widodo’s eldest son reminds him of the figure of Sutan Sjahrir, who was the Prime Minister (PM) of Indonesia in 1945.

According to Airlangga, the politician and Indonesia’s first prime minister became a leader at the age of 36.

“Why does the Golkar Party think of young people? We have history, for example Sutan Sjahrir became the first PM since Indonesia was proclaimed by Soekarno-Hatta. Sutan Sjahrir is 36 years old. And Sutan Sjahrir is the Chief Executive or head of government,” said Airlangga at the Golkar Party’s II National Meeting. in West Jakarta, Saturday (21/10/2023).

Because of this background, Airlangga also thinks that young people can bring a better Indonesia into the future, because there have been examples in the past.

According to him, if Sutan Sjahrir can do it, then even young people under 40 years old can definitely accompany Prabowo Subianto.

Airlangga’s opinion immediately received many responses from netizens, as quoted from the Instagram account @frix.id. Not a few people refute or do not fully agree with the analogy conveyed by Airlangga.

“Why are you comparing him to Sjahrir? Sjahrir is fighting with sweat, not because of his father,” commented a netizen.

“Suitable…,” said another netizen.

“Sutan Sjahrir’s life journey from childhood to adulthood at the moment of colonialism, coy, ojo compared to it,” said the netizen.

“What a joke is this really taking care of the country? The victims are us, tired of being guinea pigs all the time,” commented another netizen.