One of Goku’s techniques received a power boost in Dragon Ball GT so big that it makes it something incredible.

Super Saiyan 4 was one of the most remembered novelties of Dragon Ball GT

The passage of time has made us appreciate Dragon Ball GT better, a stage in the franchise that sought to achieve a balance between the sensation of classic adventure starring Goku in a new search for the dragon balls and the predominant action of the Z saga in the second half of the series.

Dragon Ball GT, in addition to introducing well-known characters such as the villain Baby, also rescued some of Goku’s least used abilities from the past and precisely what we could consider the most lethal of all those in his repertoire received an increase in power that has gone unnoticed.

Goku’s self-destruct technique became even more powerful in GT

In the world of Dragon Ball many characters have the ability to concentrate all their energies on themselves to cause their body creates an explosion as strong as their power level. This technique was used by characters like Cell, Vegeta, and even Goku in GT.

Is about a deadly technique for those who use it and it is only recommended as a desperate measure to finish off the opponent, something that Goku thought of doing both against Super Android 17 and with Super Yi Xing Long, the most powerful version of what was the final enemy of Dragon Ball GT, but on this occasion Vegeta stopped him.

This technique suffered a huge power increase in GT at the time when the transformation into Super Saiyan 4 was introduced in the plot. In this phase Goku’s strength and energy increases causing his Kamehamehas to be more powerful and other techniques such as self-destruction. cause an even bigger explosion than it would cause if it were done without being in Super Saiyan 4.

The self-destruct technique nor does it ensure the victory of anything. If the strength of the user is not as great as the resistance of his rival, it could end up being a death in vain, just what happened when Chaoz self-destructed to finish off Nappa. Other characters like Cell They managed to survive their own self-destruction due to the regenerative qualities of your body.

