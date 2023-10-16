Although Goku has had very intense and varied training sessions in all the Dragon Ball sagas, there is one in particular that continues to impress fans.

Goku is the most popular Dragon Ball character, even though the franchise created by Akira Toriyama has many other warriors who have been gaining prominence over time. However, the saiyan warrior is the icon of license, despite looking like Vegeta much more than you imagine, which is why it has had especially epic moments that have been recorded in the retinas of millions of followers around the world. However, despite all the moments of training and learning new techniques, there is none that surpasses the one produced during the original saha.

And through Dragon Ball Super and Dragon Ball Z they have been able to see really important training moments for Goku and company. One of the most representative examples is the hyperbolic chamber of time, where some of the most interesting moments of the Saiyan warriors’ rise in power occur. Besides, Villains like Cell or Moro allowed the Saiyans and their friends to train whatever they considered necessary to confront them with their maximum power. However, The confrontation between Goku and Tao Pai Pai in Dragon Ball left a moment that marked a before and after.

Goku’s training with Korin in Dragon Ball is the best the saiyan has received

Master Roshi or Whis are two of the characters to whom Goku owes some of his best-known combat techniques throughout all these years. However, during the confrontation of the little warrior against Tao Pai Pai, with defeat included. While the villain thought he had killed Goku, he left to try on a new suit without recovering the dragon ball that had been entrusted to him, thinking that the little boy would not go anywhere when he returned. Nevertheless, Goku was able to take advantage of this moment to train with Korin in an unusual way..

For it, tries to drink Korin’s holy water, thinking it would grant him special abilities. Despite that, she manages to strengthen herself by climbing Korin’s tower to try to snatch the holy water, in a rather unusual practice that allows it to be ready for the return of Tao Pai Pai. Without a doubt is one of the most original situations that has been seen in the entire history of Dragon Ball.

