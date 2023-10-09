Players were left wanting to see many characters in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, including the protagonists of popular animes such as Dragon Ball. Quite a few fans and even companies like Funimation asked for Goku in the Nintendo game; however, it never happened.

After several years since the release of the title, the powerful Saiyan finally joined the roster of playable characters thanks to a great mod that makes the dream of many come true.

Goku joined Super Smash Bros. Ultimate… with a mod

Mod brings Goku to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate battles

Modder Mastaklo has several projects related to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and various fighting games. Due to constant requests from the community for him, he decided to bring Goku to the Nintendo game unofficially.

To do this, he modified Ryu’s design and changed it for a very well-made model of Goku. The interesting thing is that the new character has his own attacks and special moves, which match his powerful abilities that we have seen in the anime and manga by Akira Toriyama.

Players can attack with the iconic Kamehameha, teleport, multiply their power with the Kaio-ken or blind their enemies with the Taiyoken. As if that were not enough, Goku can use his Super Saiyan, Super Saiyan Blue transformations and the powerful Ultra Instinct variants.

The mod is still in Beta, but Mastaklo has gradually improved it before its official debut. Thanks to this, Goku’s clothes are now damaged during battles and, in addition, the character has unique animations taken from Toriyama’s work.

At the time of writing this, the modder is only offering his project through Patreon. Below you can see several videos of the mod in action:

