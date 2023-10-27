Without a doubt, Satoru Gojo is one of the most complex heroes in manga/anime.

Satoru Gojo is one of the most fascinating characters of all time and his qualities confirm that this is a quite complex hero.

It is no secret to anyone that, since its inception, Jujutsu Kaisen has introduced all kinds of very interesting characterswho have stood out in moments, either for their personality or for their surprising abilities that have allowed them to make their way into the world of witchcraft, since many of these individuals harbor a power so overwhelming that it is difficult to explain, as is the case of Satoru Gojo.

Satoru Gojo is one of the most beloved characters in Jujutsu Kaisen and undoubtedly one of the most powerfulsince this controversial sorcerer has one of the best damn techniques in the entire seriesa detail that has allowed him to acquire the status quo as the strongest shaman in the world.

However, with the passage of time it has been seen that Satoru Gojo has become one of the most complex and interesting characters in the manga/anime world.because the ability that this individual has to change history and the various elements that make up this individual make it very difficult to understand.

Satoru Gojo is the most complex hero in anime

As we have already mentioned, Satoru Gojo is one of the greatest characters in animesince the controversial sorcerer has been characterized by his immeasurable power, which has transcended the limits of human understanding on several occasions, since the various abilities of this individual make him a very complete being who is not only distinguished by his techniques, but also by his great intellect, proving to be very methodical when it comes to fighting.

And since his birth, Gojo has been a prodigy who has inherited his incredible powers from his lineagesince his cursed technique is passed from generation to generation among the members of his family, added to that, he has the six eyesso his power is enormous, since his cursed technique provides him with three states: Infinity, Blue and Red, which make Satoru a very complete and formidable rival.

In addition to this, Gojo has a third ability called Purplewhich is created by fusing red and blue, resulting in a unique power that many members of his clan do not even know, this being the most devastating attack of this sorcerer, which gives a brief indication of the magnitude of the techniques by Satoru.

Notably The effectiveness and constant use of these Gojo techniques is only possible thanks to the Six Eyesas these allow him to control his cursed energy efficiently, making his energy consumption practically zero, giving him the ability to execute all types of abilities without depleting his reserves.

Likewise, the conglomerate of skills that Satoru already possesses is adds its domain expansion, called: Infinite Voidwhich is one of the most refined and powerful in the series, since it has been said on several occasions that Satoru has victory almost guaranteed of a confrontation if he uses his domain.

All these abilities and his immeasurable power make Satoru Gojo a very surprising and complex character.since he has so many qualities that it is extremely difficult to confront this sorcerer who can also use reverse cursed energy to heal, teleport and even fly, which makes this individual one of the most complete in manga/anime.

Satoru Gojo is so powerful that at times he has been a problem for the plot to advance while this character is present, it is extremely difficult to confront this prominent individual who has become one of the most complex in anime.

