Suara.com – Gojek launched a new jacket for driver partners on Saturday (28/10/2023). This jacket symbolizes collaboration and mutual cooperation in the GoTo ecosystem and is a symbol of the spirit of the nation’s children to move forward together.

The new jacket was introduced on Gojek Family Day, a gathering event for thousands of Jabodetabek driver partners and other GoTo ecosystem partners, employees, and Gojek management and the GoTo Group.

This activity also coincides with Gojek’s birthday month, where partners and their families can take part in various events such as entertainment from partners for partners, playgrounds and distribution of nutritious food and drinks for partner families’ children, food courts and various Swadaya Partner booths which provide goods at special prices for partners and family.

The Gojek jacket was updated on Saturday (28/10/2023). (GoTo Doc)

“We hope that this new jacket can become a symbol that can continue to strengthen the spirit of mutual cooperation in the GoTo ecosystem which has become the largest digital ecosystem in Indonesia,” said Director and President of the GoTo Group On-Demand Services Business Unit, Catherine Hindra Sutjahyo.

Gradually, partners will be able to get new jackets with the identity of the GoTo ecosystem in various locations such as operational offices in each city, gathering points for driver partners or partner communities such as basecamps, GoRide Instant shelters, and even direct orders.

“As one of the people who has believed in Gojek’s future since its inception, I see that the spirit of mutual cooperation between driver partners, customers and employees is the key to Gojek standing to its current size,” said GoTo Group President Director Patrick Walujo.

“Now this spirit of mutual cooperation has become an inspiration for various companies created by other children of the nation in the GoTo Group, namely Tokopedia, GoPay and Bank Jago,” he concluded.

The new Gojek jacket is not much different from the old one, because it is still dominated by green with black patterns on the sleeves and a white logo on the back.