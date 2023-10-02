Suara.com – Azriel Hermansyah and Sarah Menzel unanimously denied plans to get married in the near future.

Instead of marrying young, the couple instead wanted to continue their respective education.

Sarah Menzel and Azriel Hermansyah (Instagram/@azriel_hermansyah)

“I want to get a master’s degree, just get married, the main thing is education (the main thing),” said Azriel Hermansyah when met in Kelapa Gading, North Jakarta, Saturday (30/9/2023).

Apart from that, Aurel Hermansyah’s younger brother also confirmed that his relationship with Sarah Menzel was serious. He also intends to get married but not in the near future.

“Yes (seriously), but not married (now),” he said.

However, both Azriel Hermansyah and Sarah Menzel are not worried about having to separate temporarily.

Both of them believe their relationship will be fine even though they have to undergo an LDR (long distance relationship).

Sarah plans to fly to England next year to continue her studies, while Azriel will look for a university abroad for his master’s education.

“Let’s be honest, in the three years we’ve been dating, we’ve only met each other once. If we met every day, there would be bickering,” said Azriel.

Azriel Hermansyah and Sarah Menzel’s dating style. (Instagram/@ssarah_menzel)

“Having an LDR actually helps,” he continued.

This was also confirmed by Sarah Menzel. In fact, he openly praised his girlfriend for being a good person.

“Azriel is responsible, his main priority is family. He is good,” said Sarah Menzel.

For information, the issue of Azriel Hermansyah and Sarah Menzel getting married young emerged from a statement by Azriel’s parents, Anang Hermansyah and Ashanty.

Initially, it was Anang who let slip by saying that Azriel was an adult and wanted to get married. Meanwhile, Ashanty also confirmed that her child would be leaving his single life in the near future.