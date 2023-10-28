Starting with bib number 32, Sofia had to stop, return to the start and do the descent again: she finished 2″80 from Brignone. “Immediately cinema”, she joked

When Goggia is there, there is entertainment. And when Sofia isn’t the one to ignite emotions with breathtaking passes or heart-pounding recoveries, the others take care of it. In Solden, Sofia Goggia’s return to giant slalom was scary, spectacular and fortunately without consequences: starting with bib number 32, the Italian had to stop after a few gates because after a change in slope, in addition to the gate, she found herself in front of a track worker busy fixing the surface tested by the mild temperatures even at an altitude of 3000. “I’ll be back in the giant slalom and it’s immediately cinema”, the Bergamo native then joked in the parterre.

Sofia spread her arms and had to return to the start to do the test again. Last year Goggia only participated in two giants: Sestriere and Are. She had not qualified on both occasions but in the summer she renewed her intention to engage again in the discipline in which she collected a world bronze (at St. Moritz 2017) and 5 podiums.

In the second descent of the first heat – held after number 43 Direz – Sofia then closed with a gap of 2″80, which is currently worth twentieth place and the qualification for the second heat which she had been missing for two years, it was December 28, 2021 in Lienz (Austria).

