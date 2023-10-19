Written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki, Godzilla Minus One opens in theaters in the United States on December 1, 2023.

No matter how many years pass, Godzilla continues to make a splash on the screen with his upcoming releases. In addition to the Apple TV+ series, the legendary monster lands in theaters with Godzilla Minus One, the new movie produced by Robot Communications Inc. and Toho.

In the interest of continuing to whet fans’ appetites, Toho has released a new and short teaser Godzilla Minus Onewhich you can take a look at through the video we leave you at the top of this content.

Godzilla returns in a big way in theaters

Under the script and direction of Takashi Yamazaki, the film’s plot is set in post-war Japan, where Its inhabitants are going to have to deal with another great catastrophe when the legendary monster makes its appearance in the country.

“The concept is that Japan, which had already been devastated by war, faces a new threat with Godzilla, bringing the country to the ‘least,'” he says. Koji UedaPresident of Toho International, who states that the film will once again show us a Godzilla who is a terrifying and overwhelming force.”

The cast of Godzilla Minus One is made up of Ryunosuke Kamiki (Kenshin the Samurai Warrior: The End, xxxHOLiC, Ghost Book Obakezukan), Minami Hamabe (Silent Love, Shin Masked Rider, One Day, You Will Reach the Sea), Yûki Yamada (Apocalypse Train, Tokyo Revengers), Munetaka Aoki (We Married as a Job Special, Brute Force: No Way Out) and Hidetaka Yoshioka (The journalist, Winny).

In addition to the movie, the legendary monster will also be back this November with Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, the new original series from Apple TV+ which is part of the Monsterverse cinematic universe and which continues next year with the film Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Godzilla Minus One opens in US theaters next December 1, 2023, although at the moment it is unknown when we will have the film in Spain. What did you think of this new preview?