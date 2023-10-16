Winner of the Ariel for Best Documentary, Gods of Mexico, a portrait of a nation, its lands and people by Helmut Dosantos, is a documentary that creates a contrast between modernity and the rich identity of the native peoples of Mexico.

The feature film delves into forms of resistance to modernization in rural Mexico, portraying the great diversity of indigenous and Afro-descendant peoples throughout the country.. It is a tribute to human beings, to their daily work and to those who fight to preserve their cultural identity.

By Helmut Dosantos.

Mexico, 2023.

