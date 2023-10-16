Winner of the Ariel for Best Documentary, Gods of Mexico, a portrait of a nation, its lands and people by Helmut Dosantos, is a documentary that creates a contrast between modernity and the rich identity of the native peoples of Mexico.
Gods of Mexico, a portrait of a nation, its lands and people. ESPECIAL.
The feature film delves into forms of resistance to modernization in rural Mexico, portraying the great diversity of indigenous and Afro-descendant peoples throughout the country.. It is a tribute to human beings, to their daily work and to those who fight to preserve their cultural identity.
Gods of Mexico, a portrait of a nation, its lands and people
By Helmut Dosantos.
Mexico, 2023.
