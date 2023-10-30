According to a decidedly cryptic message published on social media and GOGanother video game from PlayStation Studios is about to appear on the digital store owned by CD Projekt: it should be none other than God of Warthe penultimate iteration of the Santa Monica Studio series.

The message was deciphered on the forum of ResetEra, and all the clues would point towards the adventure of Kratos and his son Atreus. In this case it would be the third PlayStation Studios video game to land on GOG, together with Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone. We remember that GOG sells DRM-free video games, therefore the news will be particularly welcome to those who prefer to play free from any limitations.

In any case, although the clues appear unequivocal, we are awaiting an official announcement.

