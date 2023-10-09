Goblin Slayer has landed hard. A few days ago we were informing you about its first chapter and where you could watch the anime and its second season full. Well, it seems that we have new news regarding chapter 2 of it.

Goblin Slayer is a unique dark fantasy anime, which has a strong community behind it that has been waiting for this second season like a cake. Currently, Crunchyroll is the platform on Latin America where you can see it, and AnimeBox in Spain. Here you have all the current information regarding one of the productions that the community has been waiting for the longest.

The premiere of Chapter 2 of Season 2 of Goblin Slayer will take place on Friday, October 13, 2023:

3:30 p.m. in Spain.

7:00 am in Mexico.

10:00 am in Chile.

10:00 am in Argentina.

8:00 am In colombia.

9:00 am In Venezuela.

Goblin Slayer will have the same duration in this second season as it did in the first. For that part we cannot expect any surprises. Of course, if you like fantasy anime, we also recommend Berserk and its latest news about a future project to adapt Kentaro Miura’s story to 2D anime.