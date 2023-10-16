Goblin Slayer continues to sweep the ratings during these weeks. Its second season has landed strongly. A few days ago we gave you all the information you needed to know about the premiere of the second episode.

Likewise, we recommend this special entrance to find out where you could watch the anime and its second season full. These are all the news that we can see about the new chapter of Goblin Slayer. If you are a fan you better take note:

This is all the information about:

Date: The premiere of Chapter 3 of Season 2 is the day October 20, 2023.

3:30 p.m. in Spain.

7:00 a.m. in Mexico.

8:00 a.m. In colombia.

9:00 a.m. In Venezuela.

10:00 a.m. in Argentina.

10:00 a.m. in Chile.

Goblin Slayer has the support of thousands of fans who every day follow all content related to dark fantasy and their favorite characters. Right now you can watch it if you are from Latin America through Crunchyroll, and on AnimeBox in Spain. With all this said, we would like to know if you are following the anime, and if you do, tell us what your favorite moment has been so far this season.