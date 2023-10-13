Go, Go Loser Ranger is one of the animes that has been talked about the most in recent days. Surely most of you will not have heard of this project before.. It all starts with the author of the manga “The Quintuplets” who wanted to try something totally different and focus on a new story.

A totally different one that ended up reaching its readers and also a totally new audience. That is why after the success of the manga We already have an estimated launch window for the arrival of the Go, Go, Loser Ranger anime.

This anime has an estimated release window of year 2024. We still do not know an exact month or date, but it is most likely that it will arrive in the second quarter of the year.

Yostar Pictures It is the studio that is going to be in charge of giving life to the anime, they were already behind productions like Arknights.

Keiichi Sato will be the project director. The anime is centered on a universe full of Superheros with unconventional powers and attitudes, an aesthetic and theme that has been sweeping quite a bit in recent times. He September 14 A new volume of the manga was published, so production continues from strength to strength, and we have a story for a while.

Via: ANN