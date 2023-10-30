Go Ahead Eagles cannot call on Willum Willumsson in the cup match against Koninklijke HFC tomorrow evening. The Icelander is still suffering from a kick to his Achilles tendon that he received last Saturday in the match against Almere City FC.
Go Ahead Eagles cannot call on Willum Willumsson in the cup match against Koninklijke HFC tomorrow evening. The Icelander is still suffering from a kick to his Achilles tendon that he received last Saturday in the match against Almere City FC.
© Ruetir 2023. All Rights Reserved.
Leave a Reply