The Monterrey singer, Gloria Trevi, arrived at the October Festival venue to perform her most important hits. The evening began shortly after 00:00 this Sunday. The star called herself a teacher and that she was willing to teach the public whatever they wanted, so suddenly the chords of “Open up bitches” were already playing.

Gloria wore a black trench coat with the image of a skull, she had a group of dancers of three men and two women and a band with a very enveloping sound to give life to the most important hits of her career.

Then “The Favor of Solitude” also sounded. “Tonight is for relaxation, for spending it with mother,” he highlighted, and then shared: “Some people thought that tonight you were not going to come to the palenque, that you were going to stay crying,” sharing that this is what possessive couples often say, who use blackmail to get their girlfriends or boyfriends to do what they tell them, “but you can tell them… ‘if you love me, bring me to the palenque and try it on’.” During the evening, Gloria narrated a dysfunctional relationship to link the songs she was performing.

So other songs were also played like ‘La noche’, “Pruébamelo”, “I laugh at you” and “Hijo de p…”, which he originally sings with Karol G. Other rafts sounded like “You didn’t want to hurt me” and his reggaeton hit, “Me Llares”, and he also talked about his recent bioseries where he talks about his experiences, and so, with these anecdotes, “They are me” was heard.

Then the mariachi also gave way. Gloria sang songs by Vicente Fernández and Juan Gabriel such as “La ley del Monte”, “Volver, Volver” and “Para qué make me cry”, but he also sang his hit “Ingrato.”

At the end of the evening he performed his hits from the 90s such as “Dr. Psychiatrist”, “With Eyes Closed”, “La Papa Sin Catsup” and Pelo Loose.to close with a flourish with “Másbuena”, which he sings with Alejandra Guzmán, “Grande”, which he performs with Mónica Naranjo, his diversity anthem “All of them look at me”, as well as his recent single “Medusa” and the classics “The Damage Count” and “5 Minutes.”

